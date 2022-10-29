Cam Thomas frustrated, caught off-guard by lack of playing time for Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has played just 14 total minutes through the team’s first five games. Thomas was a healthy scratch for the third time in four games in the Nets’ overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks Thursday. And the 21-year-old did not hold back when asked if he was frustrated with his lack of playing time.

“Of course,” Thomas said via Ethan Sears.

Brooklyn selected Thomas 27th overall in the 2021 draft. The talented scorer was thrust into an expanded role last season for the shorthanded Nets, averaging 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.6 minutes per game. Thomas notably led the Nets to a franchise-record 28-point comeback win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in February, scoring 16 fourth-quarter points.

NETS COME BACK FROM DOWN 28 PTS TO BEAT THE KNICKS 🤯 Cam Thomas was CLUTCH with 16 PTS in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/hYGpPNsHPj — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 17, 2022

The LSU product played 13 minutes in Brooklyn’s season-opening loss to New Orleans and came off the bench for the final 58 seconds Wednesday at Milwaukee. Thomas said he has not communicated with Nets coaches about his lack of playing time.

“Ain’t had no conversations (with head coach Steve Nash),” he told the New York Post. “Just not playing at the moment.”

The first-round pick did admit he has been caught off guard by the decision.

“Very (surprising),” he said. “It is what it is.”

The second-year guard’s lack of playing time comes despite Seth Curry’s absence at the start of the season. Thomas finds himself in competition with Patty Mills and Edmond Sumner in the backend of Brooklyn’s guard rotation. With Joe Harris also out Thursday, Nash turned to two-way guard David Duke Jr, who played 21 minutes, over Thomas.

Thomas’ path to the court won’t become any easier with Curry trending towards his return after offseason ankle surgery. The Nets upgraded the guard to questionable ahead of their matchup with the Indiana Pacers Saturday.