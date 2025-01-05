Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers has been one to forget for the Brooklyn Nets. Not only are they down 107-86 as of this writing, but veteran guard D'Angelo Russell has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right shin contusion, via ClutchPoints' Erik Slater.

Russell finished with five points (1-of-4 FG, 1-of-2 3Pt), four assists, and one rebound in 14 minutes before exiting. The 2015 No. 2 overall draft pick was traded to the Nets on Sunday by the Los Angeles Lakers, and has played in two full games since. Russell, of course, also played in Brooklyn from 2017-19.

Russell has contributed in different ways since returning to the Nets, leading their bench with 22 points (9-of-13 FG, 2-of-6 3Pt) with eight assists, two rebounds, one steal, and two blocks across 26 minutes in their 130-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The 28-year-old followed that up with 12 assists and two steals in their 113-110 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Brooklyn is currently one of the NBA's most injury-riddled teams, via The New York Daily News' C.J. Holmes.

“- Cam Johnson sustained a right ankle sprain in the Jan. 2 game at Milwaukee. He is expected to miss the next three games and will be reevaluated prior to the team’s upcoming West Coast road trip.

– Cam Thomas sustained a new left hamstring strain in the Jan. 2 game at Milwaukee. He will be reevaluated following the team’s upcoming West Coast road trip.

– Trendon Watford (left hamstring strain) has resumed individual on-court workouts. His status will be updated next in one week,” Holmes reported before the game on Saturday.

Barring a miracle, the Nets will fall to 13-22 after this game, good for 12th place in the Eastern Conference. They're positioned to be sellers at the trade deadline, so don't be surprised if they make more moves over the coming weeks.