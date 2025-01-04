The Brooklyn Nets lost two of their top players for extended periods. Cam Johnson will miss the team's next three games after spraining his ankle during Thursday's road win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Cam Thomas will be sidelined for nine games after reaggravating a hamstring injury that recently held him out a month.

The injuries present a significant blow to the Nets' struggling offense. After trading Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn has ranked 27th over the last nine games.

Johnson has been the team's most consistent player and one of the NBA's most efficient scorers this season. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter has averaged 19.5 points per game on 50/44/90 shooting splits. He leads the league in effective field goal percentage (62.4) among 71 players attempting at least 12 field goals and five three-pointers per game.

Meanwhile, Thomas was having the best season of his career before his hamstring held him out for a month. The 23-year-old has averaged 24.7 points and 3.4 assists per game on 45/38/88 shooting splits.

Thomas returned from his month-long absence during Sunday's loss against the Orlando Magic. He sat out Wednesday at Toronto for load management but returned at Milwaukee, posting 24 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez didn't know of a particular play during which Thomas reaggravated his injury.

“I don't know, I think it was discomfort,” Fernandez said. “Because at some point, I can see the difference between the first half and second half, energy-wise and efficiency. But I can also think, ‘Well, you haven't played in a while, so, you know, you're not as fresh,' so I don't know. I have no idea, but he did a good job getting back and being ready to play.”