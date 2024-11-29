Contrary to popular expectations, the Brooklyn Nets have played competitive basketball so far this season, having taken quality wins over the Golden State Warriors and, most recently, the Phoenix Suns. Moreover, they've overcome talent deficits and injuries to Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney, and Cam Thomas. Additionally, Dennis Schroder's gutsy and take-no-prisoners approach may have rubbed off on the Nets, even the cool Ben Simmons, given Schroder's alleged comments to him after he passed up an open dunk in their win over the Suns.

“C'mon Ben! Put him in the f**king rim!” Schroder reportedly yelled at Simmons after passing up a dunk over the smaller Devin Booker. You can check this replay from Courtside Buzz on X, formerly Twitter, to test your lip-reading skills.

The Nets are one of the NBA's surprise teams

While Dennis Schroder has become invaluable to the Nets' impressive West Coast trip, Ben Simmons has also played relatively well, filling the stat sheet against the Suns with 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Likewise, their other teammates have stepped up in the absence of their primary scoring threat Cam Thomas, missing time due to a hamstring injury.

Some wondered why the three-time All Star simply does not want to score, such as when Simmons refused a wide open dunk in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference second round against the Atlanta Hawks, a critical late-game mistake that cost them the series. (His former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, traded him later that year.)

“The way Ben Simmons lost his confidence needs to be studied,” one user commented. “He literally has all the tools to be elite!” Another commenter added, “I can't even imagine how frustrating it must be to be his teammate. I'd lose my mind.”

Playing scared

Then, another user gave another explanation to Schroder's reaction.

“Ben had 14pts on 7/8 shooting last night, but he easily could've had 20, thats why Dennis was pissed off,” the commenter said. Meanwhile, another user concurred, saying, “Simmons is 6 10 just dunk the ball be strong it's not rocket science.”

Still, like him or not, Schroder's tenacity is valuable for any team, especially if they have players who play soft or scared at times, just the right type of teammate players like Simmons needs.

“Ben Simmons needs more teammates like Schroeder that's gonna push him and encourage to shoot and not defer especially in the post,” another commenter said.

It's a bit too early to say whether the Nets will continue on this trajectory, considering they still have a few assets they could trade if they want to embrace their rebuild. However, good coaching and consistent effort should remain with the team whatever deals may happen.