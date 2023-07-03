It now seems like a lifetime away since the so-called experts once touted Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons as the next coming of LeBron James. Obviously, they dropped the ball with the bold comparison. To be fair to Simmons, though, bad luck has played a major part in his inability to live up to the lofty expectations we all had/have on him.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has now chimed in on Simmons' current situation. Speaking on a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Dray got brutally honest on Ben's downfall. According to Green, it's all about confidence for the Nets guard — or rather, the apparent lack thereof:

“You've seen people lose confidence in their game, like, ‘Yo, what happened to him? “Like Ben Simmons,” Green said. “Ben Simmons is the perfect example. Ben Simmons is still the same Ben Simmons we watch dominate in Philly. You know the only difference between Ben Simmons in Philly and Ben Simmons now? It's confidence. … I know how it feels to lose confidence because I lost confidence in my shot.”

Green spoke from experience here, and while he did say that he never lost confidence in his game, Draymond admitted that he too questioned his ability to shoot — something that Simmons himself has clearly struggled with through the years.

“I feel bad for people that lose their confidence in their game because you're still the same player,” Green continued. “You're the same person that was going out there and would get 15 assists before someone blinked, and yet you don't feel that you can do that no more because your confidence is gone.”

The good news for Ben Simmons and the Nets is that he's still just 26 years young. This man still has a lot of basketball in front of him. It's just about getting his head in the right place — a task that is much easier said than done.