Ben Simmons is keeping his head down this summer. Well, not really. The Brooklyn Nets star has been working extremely hard on his fitness during the offseason, but at the same time, he hasn't been very quiet about it. The former Rookie of the Year has consistently posted photos of himself on social media working out in the gym. Unsurprisingly, though, the fans haven't been very receptive.

On Tuesday, Simmons posted more snaps of himself “minding my business and working my a*s off” in the lab. The trolls on Twitter caught wind of The Nets guard's latest offseason transformation photos and as usual, they were more than happy to dunk on him — again:

"Minding my business and working my a*s off. Chop wood carry water 😤" — Nets forward Ben Simmons (via @BenSimmons25/ IG) pic.twitter.com/NZvo6n4ml2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 21, 2023

This happens every pre-season… — Ash Riordan (@ash_riordan) June 21, 2023

Every year he does this and every year he still can’t shoot — Terrence Jones (@BigTjones) June 21, 2023

Why does this guy still have social media — Trust in Quinn Snyder (TIQS) (@TitsHawksGuy) June 21, 2023

Geez, man. You gotta play basketball, nobody cares about your water. — Ronnie Lott's Nub (@Jon____Doe___) June 21, 2023

Pre season Ben simmons is again active… Just wait till real season begins 😂😂😂😂 — 🐑 FOU… FOU🐑 (@lebronbryant01) June 21, 2023

Chop wood, Carry Water, Sit Down next season.. Rinse Repeat — ForsakenPlastic🇵🇭🇻🇳🇹🇭🇰🇭🇱🇦🇹🇼 (@GameOverGG89) June 21, 2023

At this point, it's safe to say that social media is not buying in on the offseason hype anymore. They've seen this same movie year after year and unfortunately for Ben Simmons, he's disappointed the supporters season after season.

Right now, though, Simmons seems extremely determined to prove his doubters wrong. He's looking incredible in his photos, and there's also no denying that he has been putting the work in. Nets fans are hoping that this translates to his game on the basketball court. More importantly, they're just praying that Ben is able to stay healthy for at least the majority of the 2023-24 season. Otherwise, it's going to be the same old story over again. Sadly, until Simmons is able to prove himself, the haters will just keep on hating.