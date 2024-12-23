The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Miami Heat on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith is on the team's injury report entering the matchup. The veteran wing is listed as questionable due to a left calf contusion.

Here's everything we know about Finney-Smith's injury and playing status against Miami.

Dorian Finney-Smith injury status vs. Heat

Finney-Smith was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 105-94 home loss to the Utah Jazz. Before his left calf ailment cropped up, the 31-year-old had battled a left ankle injury that caused him to miss nine games early this season.

A questionable tag inspires some optimism that Finney-Smith will be able to suit up in Miami after three days of rest. However, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has emphasized that the team will be cautious with injuries, saying the team wants all players “to be 200 percent” before they return to the floor.

Despite his lower leg injuries, Finney-Smith has had a career-best start with the Nets this season. The nine-year veteran has averaged 10.8 points while shooting 45.2 percent from three on 5.5 attempts per game, all career-highs. He's continued to be a versatile weapon defensively, switching onto guards on the perimeter and guarding up against centers down low.

Finney-Smith has posted a +17.8 net rating, the third-highest among all NBA players to play over 200 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

The Nets have struggled to get their offense on track since trading veteran point guard Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors. In three games following the trade, they ranked 29th in offensive rating, averaging 98.7 points on 26.5 percent shooting from three. Brooklyn shot 7-of-40 (17.5 percent) from deep during Saturday's loss to the Jazz.

Finney-Smith returning would significantly boost the team's floor spacing around starting point guard Ben Simmons.

Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford and Ziaire Williams will be sidelined for the Nets during the Heat matchup. Brooklyn will provide an update on Finney-Smith's status before Monday's 7:30 PM tip-off.