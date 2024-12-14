NBA trade season is officially underway, and the Brooklyn Nets are at the center of the action. The rebuilding squad is finalizing a deal to send Dennis Schroder and a second-round pick to the Golden State Warriors for De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

With that, we assess the deal for both sides and offer grades.

Grading the deal for the Nets

This trade is about one thing for the Nets: course-correcting their tank. After trading Mikal Bridges and pivoting to a rebuild, many expected Brooklyn to be at the front of the race for Cooper Flagg. However, the team has exceeded expectations, posting a 10-15 record after entering the season with an 18.5-win projection.

No player has played a more crucial role in that success than Schroder. The 12-year veteran has averaged a career-high 18.4 points and 6.6 assists per game on 45/39/89 shooting splits. Brooklyn is 13.9 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor, the fourth-highest mark among NBA point guards, according to CleaningTheGlass.

Removing Schroder's blend of three-level scoring and facilitation is a massive blow to the Nets' offense. The team will also miss the 31-year-old's leadership, as he had emerged as the most respected voice in the locker room. His absence should instantly vault Brooklyn toward the bottom of the standings.

In addition to improving their first-round pick, the Nets pick up two second-rounders for Schroder, who they acquired at last year's deadline for Spencer Dinwiddie. By taking back only Melton's $12.9 million expiring salary, they maintain their league-leading 2025 cap space. The veteran guard is out for the season with a torn ACL.

NBA executives regard Dec. 15, the date when free agents signed during the offseason can be traded by their new teams, as the unofficial start of trade season. Sean Marks wasted no time shipping off Brooklyn's lead offensive creator, showing he feels a sense of urgency to maximize his team's draft position in year one of a rebuild.

Grade: A

Grading the deal for the Warriors

This deal is a resounding win for Golden State, who is making moves to elongate Stephen Curry's championship window. The Warriors have posted a 14-10 record, the fifth best in the Western Conference. However, they rank 18th in offense, with Curry shouldering an immense burden as the team's lone high-level shot creator.

Schroder will instantly help in that area. The veteran floor general is one of five NBA players averaging 18-plus points and six-plus assists on over 45 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent from three, alongside Curry, Nikola Jokic, Cade Cunningham and Domantas Sabonis.

By nearly every metric, Schroder has been one of the NBA's top guards this season. The Warriors were able to acquire him while parting with only second-round picks.

Grade: A