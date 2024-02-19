There was some surprising news Monday morning as the Brooklyn Nets relieved Jacque Vaughn of his duties as head coach for the team. Vaughn's firing was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN who also obtained a statement from the coach talking about how “it was a pleasure” to be at the helm for the Nets.

“To Joe Tsai, Clara Wu-Tsai, Ollie Weisberg, Sam Zussman, Sean Marks and front office, Nets coaches, staff, players, BSE family and the entire Brooklyn borough,” Vaughn said. “It was a pleasure being your Head Coach. I hope each individual I interacted with felt respected and valued. Just know I gave you everything I had every single day. Onto the next chapter. Amor Fati.”

The news was confirmed by the team themselves saying, “The Brooklyn Nets have relieved Jacque Vaughn of his head coaching duties. An interim head coach will be named in the near future.” Vaughn was in the role since 2022, but had been with Brooklyn since 2016 as an assistant coach. He was previously the head coach for the Orlando Magic from 2012-2015.

With the Nets last season, Vaughn was 43-32 and were later eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers in four games. Brooklyn would not give Vaughn an entire other season to prove his stay as they made their decision to let him go right after the All-Star break.

Now that All-Star weekend is in the rear-view mirror, the Nets are 21-33 which puts them 11th in the Eastern Conference. They will have to find an interim head coach as soon as possible as their next game is Thursday, Feb. 22 against the Toronto Raptors.