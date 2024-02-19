Jacque Vaughn's firing certainly appears to have caught the attention of Patrick Beverley.

The Brooklyn Nets have not been having a good campaign so far, and with the All-Star festivities having wrapped up on Sunday night, they quickly turned around and opted to fire their head coach Jacque Vaughn on Monday morning. It was a pretty shocking move that took a lot of fans by surprise, and even Patrick Beverley appears to have been caught off guard by the move.

Vaughn replaced Steve Nash after he was fired just seven games into the 2022-23 campaign, and he managed to overcome a ton of chaos to lead Brooklyn to the postseason. Things haven't gone nearly as well this year, as the Nets are sitting in just 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 21-33 record. While a lot of that falls on Vaughn's shoulders, Beverley admitted that it has been a tough season for coaches in the NBA so far.

Via Patrick Beverley:

“Tough spot for coaches lately 🥶🥶.”

Jacque Vaughn becomes latest coach to get the short end of the stick

Vaughn is now the third coach to have gotten fired midway through the season, as Wes Unseld was moved to the front office with the Washington Wizards, and Adrian Griffin was shockingly dismissed in favor of Doc Rivers. Vaughn obviously wasn't getting through to his team this season, but the front office has created a logjam of sorts with his roster that didn't exactly make his job any easier.

Unfortunately, that's the nature of being a head coach in the NBA. Expectations are high no matter what team you are with, and while the players go out and play, the coaches have to keep their teams focused on winning games. Beverley may be surprised, but Vaughn ultimately wasn't able to do that, and now that Nets will try to hire someone who can help this team find a way to win games.