The Nets have fired Jacque Vaughn.

The Brooklyn Nets have made a drastic change on their sidelines by deciding to fire head coach Jacque Vaughn in the midst of the All-Star break, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

🚨 BREAKING: Jacque Vaughn has been fired as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/0jCNBkqOWG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2024

The team confirmed this report by releasing the following: “The Brooklyn Nets have relieved Jacque Vaughn of his head coaching duties. An interim head coach will be named in the near future.”

Vaughn, 48, took over the reigns on the sidelines in Brooklyn after Steve Nash was relieved of his duties in November 2022. Just last February, the team signed their coach to a multi-year extension that would keep him with the organization through the 2026-27 season. This extension was given to Vaughn after the team parted ways with All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline.

The Nets, who currently find themselves 21-33 on the season and outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, will now be looking to take their franchise in a different direction under yet another head coach.

After Vaughn took over for Nash during the 2022-23 season, the Nets posted a 43-32 record under his leadership. In total, Brooklyn finished last season with a 45-37 record, claiming the six-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They ended up being swept 4-0 by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first-round of the playoffs.

This season has proven to be a disaster for the Nets as a whole. Between their inconsistent rotations and lack of productivity on the court, the Nets seemed to take a major step backwards. Mikal Bridges remains the new face of the franchise, but decisions will need to be made regarding the futures of Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas, and Bridges, who has seen his name come up in trade rumors as of late.

Now, the Nets will once again look to start fresh, as they search for their fourth head coach since the start of the 2019-20 season.