The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade sharpshooting wing Joe Harris and two second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for two future second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

As part of this deal, the Nets are sending the Pistons a 2027 second-round pick from the Dallas Mavericks and a 2029 second-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks, Wojnarowski notes.

Harris, 31, is in the final year of his contract and is set to make $19.9 million during the 2023-24 season. As a result of trading him to the Pistons, the Nets will create a a $19.9M Traded Player Exception and the flexibility to make more deals when free agency begins.

Playing in just 14 games during the 2021-22 season due to a foot injury, Harris came back and appeared in 74 total games for the Nets during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 7.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range, all of which were career-lows with the Nets since the 2016-17 season, his first year in Brooklyn.

Known to be one of the better three-point shooters in the league through the years, Harris led the NBA in three-point shooting percentage in 2019 and 2021, shooting above 47 percent both seasons. Harris currently resides fourth on the NBA's all-time three-point shooting percentage list at 43.7 percent for his career.

The Pistons had been rumored to have interest in restricted free agent Cameron Johnson for quite some time and were prepared to give him an offer sheet when free agency opened up on Friday. Even though the Nets were expected to bring Johnson back, there is a strong sense that he has a deal lined up with Brooklyn to return on a new long-term contract after they moved on from Harris.

Looking to make moves to cut overall costs and open up some cap flexibility with Johnson's expected contract, the Nets now move on from Harris after he spent seven seasons with the franchise.

For Detroit, their offseason has been highlighted by Monty Williams taking over the reins on the sideline, as well as Ausar Thompson, the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, joining their young, dynamic roster. Harris joins Bojan Bogdanovic as a veteran, three-point shooting presence on the wing that will be looking to help turn this franchise's recent lack of success around.