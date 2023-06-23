Looking to quickly go from sitting at the bottom of the NBA to being a young team on the rise, the Detroit Pistons have added yet another dynamic talent to their roster by selecting Ausar Thompson from Overtime Elite with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Ausar goes one pick after his twin brother Amen, who went to the Houston Rockets at No. 4.

A surprising pick to some, Thompson has had a lot of fans in Detroit's front office for quite some time. An athletic player who can really fit in at any position, there is a lot to like about this pick if you tend to cheer for the Pistons.

Still growing and only going to get better as he adapts to the style of play in the NBA, Thompson suddenly makes the Pistons a much more athletic and versatile team. Set to improve with Cade Cunningham returning from injury and Monty Williams being named their new head coach, the Pistons all of a sudden look like a team that can make some noise in the Eastern Conference.

Here is everything you need to know about the newest member of the Pistons.

Ausar Thompson's Pre-NBA Basketball Career

Just like his twin brother Amen Thompson, who was drafted fourth overall by the Houston Rockets, Ausar always seemed to have a path to playing professional basketball from a very young age. Homeschooled to focus on basketball, the Thompson twins moved to Florida in eighth grade and very quickly jumped onto the national radar as five-star recruits. Whereas Amen was always more of the passer and facilitator, Ausar has always been a tad better as an overall scorer on the wing. Always set to be a package deal throughout high school and before pursuing a professional career, the Thompson twins joined Overtime Elite together on two-year contracts in 2021.

Having the ability to bring the ball up the floor, as well as play off the ball as a lengthy guard on the wing, Ausar proved to be a high-level scorer with OTE, averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this past year. With his super-quick first step and the ability to truly soar above his opponents, Thompson may just be the most dangerous prospect to run with in transition, alongside his brother, from this draft class. Going from OTE to the NBA, Thompson's style of play and transition from one league to the other really should not change.

Ausar Thompson's NBA Draft Fit With Pistons

When looking at the Pistons, it is clear to see that this group is going to quickly put themselves on many team's radars this upcoming year. Not only will Monty Williams have this young group ready to play, but outside of Ausar Thompson, they have key contributors in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman. This is a young, dynamic group that Thompson will fit right in with, especially given that he will be able to play out on the wing.

While he has normally been a lead guard for his team, Thompson will likely play off Cunningham a lot of the time, which shouldn't be a problem seeing as he has played next to his brother Amen for years. Cunningham is not necessarily a dominant scorer with the ball in his hands either and tends to make plays for his teammates, which should play into Thompson's game really well. As a slasher and cutter, Thompson will get plenty of opportunities to score with Cunningham and Ivey getting him the ball.

Entering the NBA, Ausar is going to get stronger once he hits the weight room. In time, there is a lot of promise that his three-pointer will come around. He may not ever be an elite-level three-point shooter, but Thompson won't have to be due to his athleticism and ability to attack. Given how well he can score at the rim and get to his spots, all Thompson will need to do is shoot higher than 33 percent from long-range to be an effective starter in Detroit. Defensively, Thompson will make his presence felt and is going to deliver that last little bit of energy and athleticism this team is lacking on the wing right now.