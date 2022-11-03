Kanye West stokes flames of Kyrie Irving antisemitic film controversy with captionless tweet

The Brooklyn Nets are in disarray. If there’s one figure who can straighten out Brooklyn and rescue them from their free fall not only on the court but off the court, it’s not going to be Kanye West. But here he is, tweeting out a captionless photo of Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

This tweet can be interpreted in a number of ways, but it will be difficult not to link both Kanye West and Kyrie Irving because of the controversies they found themselves embroiled in due to their actions that reek of antisemitism. Kanye is being shunned by previous commercial sponsors over his insensitive antisemitic comments. Kyrie Irving, on the other hand, is being chastised for his promotion of an antisemitic film. It’s just one of the many reasons why Kyrie Irving’s public image has continued to suffer. Irving has refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19, which greatly limited his availability back in the 2021-22 NBA season. He also previously shared a video of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

It’s not helping Kyrie Irving that the Nets are also not winning. Brooklyn is just 2-6 after eight games in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Nets had a four-game winning streak that they snapped with a 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers Monday before losing yet again on Wednesday when they fell prey to the Chicago Bulls at home.

The Nets are trying to control the damage the team has taken due to the behavior of Kyrie Irving, even announcing Wednesday that the team and Irving are donating $500,000 to “causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.”