Published November 23, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Kendrick Perkins didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Brooklyn Nets after Kevin Durant and co. lost to the Philadelphia 76ers who were without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

The Nets struggled from start to finish and even trailed the Sixers by 16 points in the fourth quarter before losing 115-106. While Jacque Vaughn’s men were able to make things tight in the third quarter, it was only for a short burst as they struggled to stop the Sixers’ hot shooting.

Philadelphia shot 16-of-32 from beyond the arc, with Georges Niang (4-of-5 from deep) and De’Anthony Melton (6-of-11) stepping up big time in the win. The two finished with 16 and 22 points, respectively.

After the game, Perkins highlighted how poor the Nets played that they allowed a star-less Sixers team to dominate them.

“If you want to have the best night of your career just make sure you’re healthy and in the rotation when you play the Nets!! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on…” Perkins wrote on Twitter.

Of course, Big Perk also made sure to give credit to the Sixers. Nonetheless, his praise comes with some shade as well, noting that they are a better team when there is less individual basketball.

“The 76ers look a totally different squad when they play TEAM basketball. The offense was more fluid without all that INDIVIDUAL basketball. Doc Rivers coached his ass tonight! This was the BEST WIN of the season for the 76ers. Carry on…” Perkins added.

It’s definitely a great win for the Sixers, and as Kendrick Perkins suggest, they could definitely learn something from the victory.

As for the Nets, as harsh as it may seem, they really shouldn’t be losing winnable games like that.