Published November 21, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 4 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers just cannot catch a break, as their four most notable starters are all injured. Joel Embiid is out for what could be the biggest game of the regular season for the Sixers and potentially a few more. Tyrese Maxey and James Harden are expected to be out for at least the next couple weeks. Tobias Harris has been out of the lineup in recent games.

Maxey, even in the several games following Harden’s injury where he shot inefficiently, was a crucial shot creator and playmaker. He was the one who was most expected to step up during Harden’s recovery. In an instance of brutal misfortune, he instead joins him on the injury report just as he was finding his groove without him. Embiid, who has carried the offense since Harden’s injury, will also be sitting out for a few contests.

So, now what? The Sixers are looking at roughly eight games, including some against very good teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies next week, without their starting backcourt and with their best player battling an injury. Embiid has been a superhero over the last few games and is only slated to miss two games, but it’s looking very bleak for Philadelphia right now.

It goes without saying that Embiid will be needed if the Sixers want to keep winning. As he voices a desire to be more of a playmaker, he will have the chance to walk that walk when he returns from his left mid-foot sprain. Doc Rivers will also need to be at his very best. Harris’ availability remains uncertain, but it also goes without saying that the Sixers will need him to be as good as he can be.

Aside from the more obvious names, here are three Sixers players who must step up for the next few weeks.

De’Anthony Melton

Melton’s two-way contributions are much, much more important now. He will likely see a big uptick in minutes and ball-handling responsibilities.

The Sixers are going to look for Melton to create offense out of pure necessity, but he can genuinely handle the ball and shoot it pretty well. Even when he doesn’t get a clean pass, he can shoot it well from downtown. He’s also a smart playmaker who is decently turnover-averse, so trusting him is the right call.

The one area where the Sixers will need Melton to shine more is attacking the paint. He can get downhill if he gets a screen and has a knack for playmaking, so he should be a solid option to run picks-and-rolls with. Philly should also use shooters with him in pick-and-pop plays to open up the plane for him.

Melton’s main contributions are on defense, and Philly will need that, too. The Sixers face several star guards over the next few weeks such as Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant (if he’s healthy). His defense will be extra crucial as the offense figures itself out. If he can slow down the offensive engines for other teams and decrease the load the Sixers’ offense has to provide, that would be very beneficial.

Georges Niang

Niang’s shooting has been very important off the bench for the Sixers. His 35 triples and 42.7% shooting from beyond the arc are both second-most on the team. Philadelphia will need him to keep this up now more than ever.

Not only can Niang shoot, but he also has a sense of when to attack the basket. As he showed against the Milwaukee Bucks, he knows exactly how to find positioning behind the arc and leverage the threat of his shot to get into the lane. This versatility will prove to be key against opposing defenses.

Defensively, Niang can hold his own against fellow big, slow-footed opponents. He does a good job of getting his hands up to contest shots. Although he isn’t consistently dependable on switches against anyone quicker than him, his offensive contributions outweigh his weaknesses on the other end. But above all else, his 3-point shooting must remain sharp as the Sixers look to compete without their stars.

Shake Milton

Milton drew the starting assignment with Harden and Maxey out in the Sixers’ previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also played the role of the lead ball handler for the backup unit. As one of the few Sixers players who can handle the rock, Rivers needs him in order to keep balance in the lineup.

Shake Milton drives and finishes with a beautiful reverse layup ✨ pic.twitter.com/7k5Cu7ZSsT — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) November 20, 2022

After hardly playing to start the season, Milton has played more as the year goes on and is starting to show the scoring abilities that earned him playing time in years past. His 27-point outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves came at the right time, as he may be the offensive focal point if the team’s top scorers are all out.

Milton is more of a steady, change-of-pace ball handler rather than someone who can blow past or through a defender. The Sixers will need to surround him with shooters and have him operate in the pick-and-roll as much as possible. Letting him handle the ball will give them the best results while their three key offensive players are out, but they will have to maximize the groups he plays with.