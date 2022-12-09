By Erik Slater · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets were dealt a tough injury blow on Friday as the team ruled out starting center Nic Claxton against the Atlanta Hawks due to right hamstring tightness.

The big man is in the midst of a career year, starting 25 of 26 games while anchoring Brooklyn’s defense. Claxton ranks fourth in the league in blocks at 2.2 per game while averaging a career-best 8.7 rebounds. The 23-year-old’s presence on the interior has been imperative for a Nets team extremely thin in the frontcourt.

Claxton’s ability to overwhelm guards on the perimeter has also been a key component of Brooklyn’s switch-heavy defensive scheme. The fourth-year center has established himself as one of the league’s top perimeter-defending bigs over his last two seasons.

Nic Claxton had Jalen Brunson in jail on switches tonight. Clax continues to show why he is among the league's top perimeter-defending big men. pic.twitter.com/2ydLJvn62Y — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 10, 2022

The Georgia product has also made significant strides offensively. Claxton is leading the league in field goal percentage (72.7) while averaging a career-high 11.8 points per game.

While Claxton has always been a solid lob threat and finisher in the pick-and-roll, he has also shown improved self-creation this season. A newfound touch on jump hooks has become a dangerous weapon off offensive rebounds or post-ups late in the shot clock. Further, Claxton’s ability to run the floor has played a key role in the Nets’ transition game.

Nic Claxton was outstanding Monday and came up huge down the stretch to score Brooklyn's final five points. 17 points

13 rebounds (5 offensive)

3 blocks Clax's activity and physicality jumped off the screen in the win. pic.twitter.com/rsA3yOHZPw — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 29, 2022

The Nets will have a difficult time navigating Nic Claxton’s absence given their lack of depth at center. Brooklyn benched second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe just five games into the season after his early struggles.

Ben Simmons will start in the middle after missing the team’s last four games with a calf strain. Markieff Morris will also see extended time at backup center with the Nets leaning into small ball lineups. The glaring lack of size will not bode well for a team that ranks 28th in defensive rebounding percentage.

Claxton’s injury comes with the Nets in sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference after winning eight of their last 11. Brooklyn will look to continue their climb up the standings against the shorthanded Hawks before departing for a four-game road trip.