Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is keeping a positive energy despite suffering an injury that will put him on the shelf for an extended period of time. Murray shared in a recent Instagram post his optimism that he will be back on the court soon.

I Love New York But I Didn’t Like My Experience This Time!!! 😞😠😡🤦🏽‍♂️ On Another Note #DM5 Be Back Soon Fasho!!! 💯🙏🏽🖤✌🏽

Murray sustained a left ankle injury last Wednesday during a road game against the New York Knicks. He is reportedly expected to miss two weeks minimum, which is a big blow to the already banged-up roster of the Hawks.

Aside from Murray, the Hawks are also missing the services of John Collins and De’Andre Hunter due to injuries. The expectation is that Murray’s spot in the starting five of Atlanta will be temporarily covered still by AJ Griffin even if Hunter gets activated soon.

Murray played in just four minutes in the Knicks game, which the Hawks lost, 113-89, recording just two points from a pair of free-throw attempts.

Murray’s absence will definitely be felt by the Hawks, considering he is the team’s second-highest scorer. So far in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, Murray is averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, while shooting 45.2 percent from the field.

Trae Young will have to do more while Murray is on the sidelines, while guys like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Justin Holiday, and Griffin are expected to see upticks in their minutes.