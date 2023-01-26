Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant didn’t make it to their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday due to his knee injury, but it didn’t stop him from talking trash to Joel Embiid.

On Twitter, Durant kept commenting about the Nets-Sixers game, particularly on Embiid’s plays. It started with Durant roasting the Philly big man after he was blocked by Nic Claxton early in the contest, and he just kept going at it.

Later on, he shared how he missed “talking s**t to Joel and montrez” and then quickly followed it up by slamming a celebration from Embiid.

The Sixers star secured an and-1 situation midway through the third quarter, and in delight, he celebrated by thrusting his hips. Philly was dominating at that point, so the superstar center was naturally ecstatic. Durant of course didn’t like it.

It would have been more fun had Kevin Durant been present to talk smack with Joel Embiid. JoJo certainly won’t back down on that, and the match might have been more competitive than it was. While the 137-133 scoreline suggests a close encounter, that’s far from the case. Brooklyn only led in the first quarter and failed to put up a fight after that, with the Sixers leading by as much as 17 points in the contest.

Had Durant been healthy and active, not only will there be plenty of trash talking between him and Embiid but fans would have also been treated to a more intense back and forth.

The Nets and Sixers have two more games this 2022-23 season, with the next one slated in February. Hopefully KD has already healed from his injury by that time.