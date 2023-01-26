Fans were tuned in to Wednesday’s marquee matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. Even Kevin Durant, who continues to be sidelined by a knee injury, was an avid spectator of the highly-anticipated contest. So much so, that KD couldn’t help but go savage on Joel Embiid after seeing the Sixers star’s dunk attempt completely erased by Nic Claxton.

After seeing Embiid fall to the ground after getting blocked by Claxton, Durant just had to share on Twitter how he thought it was “funny:”

Haaaa Joel funny…great block clax. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 26, 2023

Embiid came tumbling down to the ground after being met by Claxton at the apex. The Nets big man has emerged as one of the best rim protectors in the NBA today and JoJo learned this the hard way on Wednesday night — much to the approval of KD.

For his part, it shouldn’t be too long before Kevin Durant joins his teammates on the basketball court as opposed to watching them from the comfort of his own home. There is still no timetable for his return, but previous reports suggest that Durant is moving in the right direction in terms of his rehab.

The Nets have gone 2-4 without KD in the picture, but it is worth noting that they have logged back-to-back wins in their last two games. They will want to make it three straight on Wednesday at the expense of the Sixers as Kyrie Irving and Co. try and keep the ship afloat sans Durant.