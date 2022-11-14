Published November 14, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets’ recent hot streak came to an end on Sunday in a 116-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. In hilarious fashion, Patrick Beverley partly took credit for the victory, saying he set the tone by guarding Kevin Durant which resulted in LA responding.

Well, it didn’t take long for the Nets star to react Pat Bev’s comments.

Yes he is brother — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 14, 2022

Priceless. Remember, Kevin Durant posted a stat line of 31 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on 50% shooting from the field. No one locked him down, despite the ultimate outcome. KD was his usual self, balling out and draining bucket after bucket. Sorry, Pat Bev. You weren’t the reason your team won. Perhaps your energy played a part, though.

KD and Beverley do have a history dating back to 2019 when the Warriors faced the Clippers in the playoffs. They love to jaw back and forth at each other, so this isn’t a surprise.

Brooklyn has been playing a mile better lately, winning four of five before Sunday’s defeat. During that span, they beat the Hornets, Knicks, Wizards, and Clippers, all without Kyrie Irving. He’s still serving a suspension. This contest against LA was not a great showing though, outside of KD’s brilliance. The team shot just 26% from three-point land and a mere 77% from the charity stripe.

Their West Coast road trip isn’t done yet, either. The Nets now head to Sacramento on Tuesday to face the Kings before a meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday in the Pacific Northwest. We’ll see Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley clash again in January.