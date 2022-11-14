Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The team saw a number of impressive individual performances throughout the game. But according to Patrick Beverley, he was the one who set the tone.

“Sh*t, me guarding KD (Kevin Durant)! Y’all didn’t see that? That was the key from the beginning,” Beverley said. “I set the tone, team responded. I started off on KD today. I love those matchups. That’s how I make my name.”

With that being said, Patrick Beverley later attributed credit to his teammates.

“But my teammates, they did a h*ll of a job having my back,” he said. “It wasn’t just one person guarding him. AD (Anthony Davis) had my back. We doubled him, threw the whole boatload at him today, we’re just fortunate.”

The Lakers ultimately won 116-103. Antony Davis led the charge with 37 points to go along with 18 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points. Although Patrick Beverley scored just 2 points in the game, he dished out 5 assists, recorded 4 rebounds, and blocked a shot. Beverley’s pesky defensive presence also helped Los Angeles in the contest.

Kevin Durant was still able to score 31 points on 8-16 shooting. However, nothing came easy for him and he had to work for every shot. Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the team did a quality job of giving Durant all that he could handle.

The Lakers are hopeful that the win will build momentum moving forward as they try and climb back into the postseason conversation.