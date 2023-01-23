Kevin Durant has missed the Brooklyn Nets’ last five games after suffering an MCL sprain during a Jan. 8 win at Miami. The Nets are 1-4 during that span while struggling to find offensive production without one of the league’s top scorers. Brooklyn is expected to receive an update on Durant’s return timetable Tuesday, according to YES Network analyst Frank Isola.

“I just got word that they will have an update (at) Tuesday’s practice,” Isola said Sunday on the YES pregame show.

Frank Isola says on the Nets pregame show that an update on Kevin Durant's right MCL sprain will be provided on Tuesday 👀pic.twitter.com/uyMBfYc5h4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 23, 2023

The former MVP missed six weeks after suffering an MCL sprain this time last season. The Nets went 5-16, including an 11-game losing streak during that span, a period Durant would later say “derailed” Brooklyn’s season. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team expects the 12-time All-Star to miss no more than a month this time around.

“While Kevin Durant did miss six weeks with a left MCL sprain a season ago, there’s optimism that this is a less severe injury unlikely to cost him more than a month on the sidelines,” sources told Woj the day after Durant suffered the injury.

Durant was having one of the best seasons of his career while carrying Brooklyn up the standings prior to being sidelined. The 12-time All-Star is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 56 percent shooting, the league’s best mark among the 38 players attempting 16.5 or more shots per game.

Kyrie Irving has shouldered the massive burden of carrying the Nets’ offense with Durant out. The seven-time All-Star was inconsistent in his first three appearances minus Durant before exploding for 48 points on 18-of-29 shooting during Brooklyn’s 117-106 win in Utah Friday.

Irving and co. will look to build some momentum when they travel to face the Golden State Warriors Sunday before returning to the East Coast for a meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers.