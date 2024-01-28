Kevin Durant doesn't want the Nets to make a fuss when he returns, and many Brooklyn fans feel the same way.

Kevin Durant will make his much-anticipated return to Brooklyn when the Nets host the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 31. While Durant is the best player ever to don a Nets uniform, it's unclear what kind of reception the two-time MVP will receive after his tumultuous tenure.

Durant's complicated exit has sparked a conversation about whether the Nets should give him a tribute video. The former Brooklyn star made his stance known Sunday.

“Please don’t, the night will be better without it,” Durant said in response to a poll on X.

Please don’t, the night will be better without it — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 28, 2024

Durant won one playoff series over three seasons with the Nets. He played in 129 games while battling injuries, averaging 29.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 53.5 percent shooting.

After James Harden forced a trade at the 2022 deadline, Durant and the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 playoffs. Despite signing a four-year contract extension, Durant requested a trade the following offseason. He later demanded that owner Joe Tsai fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks if the Nets wanted him to stay.

The two sides eventually agreed to move forward together in 2022-23. However, Durant's co-star, Kyrie Irving, requested a trade at the 2023 deadline after he and the team could not agree on a contract extension. Irving had been suspended earlier in the season for posting a link to an antisemitic film, one of several off-court controversies during his Nets tenure.

Brooklyn dealt the star guard to the Dallas Mavericks, after which Durant re-initiated his trade request. The Nets acquiesced, trading him to the Phoenix Suns, his preferred destination, for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks, one first-round pick swap, and two second-round picks.

Brooklyn would go on to be swept in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Suns lost in six games in the second round to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.