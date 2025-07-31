The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the hottest teams in baseball during the past couple of months, and their strategy ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline shows that they are not satisfied. The Blue Jays have made a number of important trades in the last two days, and the big one on Thursday brings starting pitcher Shane Bieber to Toronto. The Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians agreed to terms on a trade, and now the Blue Jays have stronger pitching.

After the Guardians traded Shane Bieber to the Blue Jays, they made an Instagram post thanking him. Bieber thanked the team and the city for everything.

“Forever grateful for our time spent in Cleveland,” he said in the comments. “Thank you ❤️🤞.”

Bieber has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Guardians, so this is obviously a big move. It is also coming on the heels of Bieber beginning his rehab journey after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. He pitched in just two games for the Guardians last season, and he had his first rehab outing just a couple of days ago. It has been a long time since Bieber pitched at the Major League level, but he was outstanding before his injury.

The last full season for Bieber was 2023, and it was a good one. He pitched in 21 games and finished with a 6-6 record, and he ended the year with a 2.88 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

Toronto is one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, and the team is getting better by adding guys like Shane Bieber. The Blue Jays didn't look like a threat in the American League during the first couple of months of the season, but they are now one of the best teams in baseball. This is going to be an exciting team to watch down the stretch.