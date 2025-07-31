The Houston Astros were able to acquire Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins, and it doesn't look like they're done making moves before the deadline ends. The next person on their list looks to be Dylan Cease, and they have a good chance of acquiring him, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Astros ‘working hard' to acquire Dylan Cease from the Padres, source tells The Athletic. No indication at this point that a deal is close,” Rosenthal wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Houston is now trying hard for one of the big starters — Kelly, Alcantara, Cease — and they are in the Kwan talks also. They are negotiating on several pitching fronts but Astros still have a real shot to acquire Cease,” Heyman wrote.

It was uncertain if the Padres would want to move off of Cease, but if the price is right, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was traded with a few hours left.

Cease has not had the best season, as he has a 3-10 record in 22 starts with the Padres. He has a 4.79 ERA and has struggled with control, walking 47 batters in 118 1/3 innings. He's still been able to be a strikeout monster with 153, and does other things that contenders would want from someone in the starting rotation.

The Padres have been a team that could fight for a playoff spot this season, but they could also be sellers and try to get some young prospects for the future. On the other hand, the Astros are at the top of their game right now, as they're in first place in the AL West with a 62-47 record.

A move to get Cease would be big and could be the ending to a good trade deadline for a team looking to continue to dominate for the remainder of the season.