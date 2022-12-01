Published December 1, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kevin Durant has been through more than a few controversies throughout his colorful career. However, what you cannot deny about the Brooklyn Nets superstar is that he always goes out of his way to reach out to fans.

KD’s affinity for his younger fanbase was on full display on Wednesday night. The former league MVP decided to have a little fun with a kid on the court as he was warming up for their matchup against the Washington Wizards. This is likely the most wholesome thing you’ll see all day (h/t YES Network on Twitter):

Kudos to the kid for throwing a pin-point alley-oop pass. All KD had to do was grab it in mid-air and throw it down with two hands — an extremely easy feat for a player of his caliber, no doubt.

What an experience that must have been for this young man. It’s not every day that you meet your idol, and it’s an even rarer occasion when you get to throw an alley-oop pass to them. This kid is going to remember this day for the rest of his life for sure.

Love him or hate him, you have to say that Kevin Durant is still a real-life MVP — especially to the fans. He’s not bad on the basketball court either, with the 12-time All-Star averaging 30.4 points on 55.3 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks, while also connecting on 1.7 triples per contest. Durant also has not missed a single game for the Nets this season, suiting up for all 23 contests thus far. Just typical stuff from KD.