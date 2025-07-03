There’s just no slowing down Randy Arozarena right now as the Mariners outfielder stayed scorching at the plate Wednesday night, delivering a solo homer in the sixth inning to tie the game and lead the Mariners to a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park.

The 418-foot blast to dead center was Arozarena’s fourth homer in just three games and his 12th of the season, the first time he’s gone deep in three straight regular-season contests.

Randy Arozarena clobbers one to center to tie it for the @Mariners! pic.twitter.com/5RbjGBAmpn — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

It’s been a monster stretch for Randy Arozarena, who now has 20 hits, including five doubles, in his last 13 games and an OPS north of 1.000 during that run. He didn’t stop with the homer, either. In the seventh inning, he lifted a sacrifice fly that brought in rookie Cole Young, pushing Seattle’s lead to 3-1.

That seventh inning was full of clutch play. Ben Williamson kicked it off with a double, followed by a fielder’s choice and a perfect bunt from J.P. Crawford. Julio Rodríguez then came through with an infield single that deflected off Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia, allowing Williamson to score the go-ahead run.

Rodríguez’s RBI was especially meaningful after an earlier misstep, he had left the bases loaded in the fifth inning by swinging at the first pitch and flying out. But he made up for it when it mattered.

On a night when the Mariners gave All-Star catcher Cal Raleigh a rare breather, just his third rest day in 86 games, Arozarena’s bat was the difference.

Logan Gilbert took the mound for just his second start since coming off the injured list with a right elbow strain. He worked through some early struggles, throwing 95 pitches over 4 2/3 innings, giving up only one run on three hits while striking out seven. Though he didn’t go deep into the game, Seattle’s bullpen once again came through.

Carlos Vargas picked up the win with a clean seventh inning, striking out two. Gabe Speier followed with more shutdown work, and aside from one hit-by-pitch, the Royals didn’t manage a baserunner during their time on the mound. The only blemish came when Matt Brash gave up his first earned run of the season, an RBI single to Salvador Perez in the eighth that trimmed Seattle’s lead to one.

But Andrés Muñoz slammed the door shut in the ninth, retiring all three batters he faced to earn his 19th save of the year, and his first since June 8.

The victory pushed Seattle to 2-1 in the four-game series against the Royals, with strong contributions across the board.