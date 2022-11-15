Published November 15, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

More than a few NBA fans out there have accused game officials of being too trigger-happy when it comes to calling technical fouls. Well, there’s probably no better proof of this notion than what happened to Jayson Tatum on Monday night. Even Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant — who was watching from the comfort of his own home — could not help but react to what some might consider an atrocious call.

For starters, here is the play in question:

Jayson Tatum got a tech for this?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/GXair8llYN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 15, 2022

The Boston Celtics superstar was whistled for a foul on Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski. It looked like Tatum was frustrated with himself after the call, and he may have uttered some sort of unsavory reaction. It wasn’t in the direction of the referee, though, but the game official was still quick to call the tech on Tatum.

KD witnessed all this transpire, and he just had to blast the referee for his questionable decision:

“Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually laughing,” KD said in his tweet.

To be fair, Kevin Durant isn’t completely wrong here. That’s honestly one of the lousiest technical fouls I’ve seen in quite some time, so you could say that KD’s reaction is indeed warranted.

Tatum himself was shocked and was left in disbelief after he was called for the tech. He clearly did not see that one coming. Every technical foul comes with a fine, too, which is going to be added insult to injury for the Celtics star here.