Kevin Durant’s hilarious response to Kobe Bryant Mamba Day post amid feuding with Twitter randos

Kevin Durant has been going back and forth with Twitter haters over the last two days ever since he decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets after retracting his trade request. Fans are hating on him non-stop and as we know, KD can’t help but respond.

Amid all the Twitter drama, Durant responded to a classic photo of Kobe Bryant guarding him in honor of Mamba Day:

This was a bucket, bean stance was too open and gave me a hook shot going middle. Miss you my boy!!! Lol https://t.co/8UIC4zodFJ — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 24, 2022

“This was a bucket, bean stance was too open and gave me a hook shot going middle. Miss you my boy!!! Lol.”

Kevin Durant claims Kobe gave him a hook shot here. These two had no shortage of battles over the years and Bryant got the better of KD many, many times. Like this:

(2009) This hesi + bucket by Kobe on a young KD was so smooth. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6W65DdciPV — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) November 13, 2019

August 24th is known as Mamba Day to celebrate Bryant’s life. Of course, 24 is one of the main numbers he wore, along with number 8 as well.

As for Durant, he’s hoping to take the Nets to championship heights following the end of all the trade drama. The reality is no deal was even close to happening due to Brooklyn’s steep asking price and their willingness to trade him literally anywhere because of the four-year contract Kevin Durant is currently on.

The Nets, as constructed, have a solid roster that is capable of contending in the East. It just simply comes down to Durant and Kyrie staying healthy and playing an entire season together. If this happens, Brooklyn is certainly in the mix.

Happy Mamba Day! We always miss you, Kobe.