Published December 1, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets aren’t living up to expectations early on in 2022-23, sitting at 12-11 on the season. One of the only reasons they’re actually above .500 is Kevin Durant, who is playing a ton of minutes and showing out at an MVP level. But just last month, KD publically criticized his Nets teammates, which had many confused. Durant later clarified his comments and made it clear he meant no harm but after all, he’s taking the floor with mostly role players.

Former NBA guard Tony Delk, who knows what it’s all about to compete in the Association, offered a rather interesting take on KD’s remarks. He actually believes Durant spoke to his teammates before doing that interview.

“Oh, I’m sure I’m pretty, I’m pretty much sure he had a discussion with those guys. I think Kevin Durant. You know, as a calculated guy, you know, he’s, he’s the guy that before something happens, you know, he’s always discussed, you know, with players and, and then I think he just, some of it, it’s his frustration, you know, what’s going, what is going on there the whole time. His whole tenure with the, with the Brooklyn Nets, you know, with Kyrie being out and, you know, just James Harden came, played for a year and a half.”

In fairness, Durant had a point when he said it’s not like he’s surrounded by a bunch of stars. Did he actually speak to the likes of Nic Claxton and Royce O’Neale before the interview? We’ll never know. But one thing is for sure: He is the team and the reason they’re going to have any success. Everyone knows that. Therefore, he can say whatever he wants. Durant is smart enough to not cross that line, too.

