Chris Paul has still not decided where he will play next season, and it seems like he may have a few options that he's looking at. There are also teams that seem to be interested in adding them to their team, and it's no surprise when talking about the true point guard Paul is, regardless of his age. One of those teams may be the Los Angeles Clippers, as they're looking to add to their guard depth, but it's one thing that may be holding him back from signing there, according to Tim Reynolds.

“Chris Paul wants to be a starter, we're told, which is part of the reason why he evidently hasn't made up his mind yet. Clippers still very hopeful he picks them,” Reynolds wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

If Paul were to sign with the Clippers, there's a very good chance that he wouldn't start. James Harden is the leading man there, and it wouldn't be like when they were both on the Houston Rockets and starting. Paul would be a solid backup guard for the Clippers, and he'd be able to run the second unit that right now would consist of players like Bogdan Bogdanovic and Brook Lopez.

At the same time, it looks like Paul is adamant about starting, and there are a few teams that could give him that opportunity.

Where could Chris Paul land in free agency?

Paul has only come off the bench once in his career, and it was when he was with the Golden State Warriors for one season. The following season, he started for the San Antonio Spurs, which was last year. Paul believes he still has the tools to be a starter in this league, as he averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game last season.

Other than the Clippers, the Phoenix Suns would be a nice option for Paul, and he would most likely start for them since Tyus Jones signed with the Orlando Magic in free agency. Paul has also let it be known that he wants to play closer to home this upcoming season, which should be taken into account when thinking about what team he would go to.

If that's the case, then the Clippers would be the best option for Paul, but he may have to take the role of coming off the bench, unless the team decides to make some changes.