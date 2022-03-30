Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is very online, so of course he took note of a tweet from the NBA Memes Twitter account poking fun at what allegedly was his old MySpace profile.

The Nets star responded with a meme of his own:

Me and my cousin Tia coding this in 03 https://t.co/3Psdd6yTBT pic.twitter.com/lD43UUjzCH — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 30, 2022

While some social media sleuths have noted that it’s not actually MySpace and is another site, that’s really neither here nor there. The profile itself is hilarious to look at, especially all these years later now that KD is both one of the GOATs on the court and on social media.

It was only right for the Nets star to bust out the Young Thug-Lil Durk meme of them in the studio as a response to this “demon time” meme. Again, Kevin Durant knows what he’s doing on social media.

He also knows what he’s doing on the court, as he posted this after putting up 41 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. This game was a bit closer than expected and required a second-half comeback, but the Nets got the job done as they continue to ramp up for the playoffs with Kyrie Irving as a full-time player. Irving had 24 points on 7-of-18 shooting to help out KD.

Brooklyn is now 40-36 on the season and winners of seven games in the last 10. While this season has been a whirlwind for the franchise and a play-in game appearance is on the docket, this Nets squad is still a threat in the playoffs because of KD and Kyrie, even if Ben Simmons never shows up to play.

And, as always, KD is a threat to dominate online as well.