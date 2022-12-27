By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

When Kevin Durant isn’t on the floor for the Brooklyn Nets balling out, he’s a huge avid follower of hip-hop music and spends a lot of time listening to it. That’s why it’s not really a surprise that KD just revealed his top-5 albums of 2022 with some familiar names on the list and a couple of artists who most of us likely haven’t heard of.

5. Kodak Black, Back For Everything

4. Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

3. 38 Spesh, 7 Shots

2. Drake/21 Savage, Her Loss

1. Future, I Never Liked You

Kodak Black’s album was highlighted by the song “Super Gremlin”, which even landed at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top 100 songs at one point. Kevin Durant said he didn’t become a Kodak fan until 2018 when he heard the song “Skrt”.

KD’s co-host on the Boardroom podcast, Eddie Gonzalez, first heard Steve Lacy when he traveled to Durant’s offseason home in Los Angeles. He’s a different type of artist with a chill, R&B vibe. The Nets star said he loved the Gemini Rights album so much because every song has a different feel to it.

As for 38 Spesh, he’s more an underground type artist that most people wouldn’t know, but KD still likes his music.

The Her Loss album from Drake and 21 is one of the most popular albums of the entire year, with banger after banger. KD revealed he listens to it almost every day at shootaround:

“I play it during shootarounds before games. I play it everywhere, actually. Top to bottom, you already know,” he added.

Lastly, Kevin Durant picked Future’s I Never Liked You as his top album of 2022, which also has numerous hits, including “Wait For You” with Drake and Tems, and the hit “Love You Better”. Durant loves how “authentic” Future was here:

“Every song. I wouldn’t say he had any misses on here,” KD noted. “[His] transparency. He’s honest. He’s vulnerable, confident, aggressive. He really is authentic with his music, you know?”

What do you think of KD’s list?