By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets’ Monday win against the Cleveland Cavaliers is pretty special for Kevin Durant. Not only did they record their ninth straight win and climbed to third in the East, but KD also made history as he surpassed Tim Duncan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Durant actually cracked the Top 15 of the scoring list with his performance for the Nets against the Cavs. He needed just 14 points to topple Timmy from his spot, and he ended up with 32 points in an insanely efficient scoring night.

After the game, Durant opened up on how significant it is for him to reach such milestone. It might be a “small win” compared to getting a championship, but it’s one he wants to celebrate.

“My career to be able to pass an all-time great, legend, somebody who changed the game, it’s something that I’ll call my folks tonight and talk over and just reminisce on how we got here,” Durant said of his latest achievement, per SNY TV.

Several NBA players don’t often hype up or make a big deal of personal accomplishments like breaking or setting new NBA records in the regular season. But true enough, passing a legend like Duncan is worthy to celebrate. After all, it’s the San Antonio Spurs legend we’re talking about, the player often considered as the greatest power forward of all time.

It’s certainly an incredible feeling to be mentioned in the same conversation as Tim Duncan, and as Kevin Durant continues his climb on the scoring ladder, it is a moment he’ll definitely cherish.