Published November 12, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving will not play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers and has no timetable to return amid his suspension-related absence. With uncertainty surrounding Kyrie’s future, Joe Tsai recently sent a 6-word message to the controversial Brooklyn Nets superstar, per Brian Lewis.

“He still has work to do,” Tsai said.

The NBA world has recently made their opinions known on Kyrie Irving’s suspension. No one is condoning his actions, but some players and analysts believe Irving should be allowed to return amid Brooklyn’s strict conditions for reinstatement.

“I think that’s just kinda too much,” Paul Pierce said. “Just to keep it all honest. He (Kyrie Irving) understood that he made a mistake. He apologized for it.”

Even LeBron James shared a brutally honest take on Kyrie Irving’s situation.

“I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session.”

Nevertheless, Joe Tsai wants to see more out of Kyrie Irving. There is no question that the point guard has dealt with distractions over the past few years, so the Nets want to test his commitment level to the team. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this developing story.