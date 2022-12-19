By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Kevin Durant had the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with his unreal scoring streak that propelled the Brooklyn Nets to the comeback win against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

After trailing by as much as 19 points in the contest, the Nets used a fiery 44-25 third quarter to turn things around and erase the Pistons’ 17-point halftime lead. Durant was the catalyst in that incredible scoring explosion, as he himself dropped 20 points in the final three minutes of the said period.

Sure enough, it left the whole NBA world in awe. After all, no player in the last 25 seasons have scored at least 20 points in the final four minutes of any quarter. Yes, not even some of the best scorers in NBA history like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James or Stephen Curry were able to do it.

“KD is in Rucker Mode right now,” one fan commented. Another supporter said, “Holy hell, KD.”

Another fan admitted they were mistaken to doubt KD, saying: “Let’s laugh at all those who thought KD is not the best player in the world, I’ll start.”

“Can’t believe there were really Nets fans that let the media brainwash them into wanting to blow it up, every KD and Kyrie game we get to watch is such a privilege,” a fourth commenter added.

Meanwhile, some fans were just thankful that Kevin Durant was there to save the Nets. While Kyrie Irving himself had 38 points, it wouldn’t have been possible for them to win without KD.

27 POINTS IN THE 3RD pic.twitter.com/oKFaKOs1jS — HardBrokePistol (@nocontextKD7) December 19, 2022

KEVIN DURANT HAD 27 IN THE 3RD QUARTER 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3GvYy3eY6a — Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) December 19, 2022

Even Ja Morant was impressed by what KD did, and for good reason. The Nets star just showed everyone why he’s one of the best scorers the NBA has ever seen.

The Nets are starting to really click, and true enough, KD and the rest of the team are getting scarier in each game they play.