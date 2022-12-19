By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the greatest scorer of his generation. On Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, KD reminded us all of that with a historic scoring stretch.

Brooklyn was trailing by 17 points at the half after the Pistons exploded in the first quarter, 35-21. When it looked like the Nets were on their way to a blowout loss, Durant took over and pulled them back to life in the penultimate period.

The Nets hit back with 44 points in the the third quarter, allowing them to not only erase the deficit but also take the lead. Of course KD was behind the mighty surge, as he actually scored 20 points in the final three minutes of the quarter.

In the process, Durant made history as the first player in the last 25 seasons to score 20 or more in the final four minutes of any quarter. That’s right, not even his peers like LeBron James or Stephen Curry were able to do it in their respective careers.

Sure enough, Kevin Durant is not the only one who deserves credit for their 124-121 victory. While there is no doubt his third-quarter run was the catalyst for their eventual win, Kyrie Irving also deserves some recognition. With the rest of their teammates struggling offensively, Kyrie shared the scoring load with Durant and finished with 38 points. KD had 43 overall.

It’s undoubtedly a day to remember for the superstar duo, especially since they became the first teammates in over a decade to score at least 35 points in a game. They are also only the third pair of teammates to achieve the incredible statistical feat in the last 30 years.

Durant continues to prove why he’s a lethal offensive weapon, and if maintains his scoring production, it’s not hard to see the nets climbing to the top of the East