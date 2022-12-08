By Erik Slater · 2 min read

Through the never-ending turmoil surrounding the Brooklyn Nets over the last three seasons, Kevin Durant has been the main constant in the team’s success night to night.

Entering the latter stage of his career while coming off a torn Achilles, Durant’s workload has only increased throughout his time in Brooklyn. That trend has continued this season with the 12-time All-Star leading the league in minutes by a wide margin.

Despite the heavy workload, the former MVP is having one of the best starts in his career, averaging 29.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists while appearing in every game for the Nets. Durant’s efficiency while shouldering the burden as Brooklyn’s main source of offense has been a sight to see. The fourth-year Net leads the league in field goal percentage (55.3) among players attempting more than 17.5 shots per game.

🔥 @KDTrey5 was on a different planet tonight 🔥 45 PTS (19/24) | 7 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/i8XqvnPGps — NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2022

While Durant’s brilliance has the Nets climbing the Eastern Conference standings, his league-leading minutes load sticks out when assessing Brooklyn’s long-term prospects. Head Coach Jacque Vaughn said Wednesday that the team has had lengthy discussions about Durant’s heavy workload so early in the season.

“Yeah, it’s priority number one in all honesty,” Vaughn said of scaling Durant’s minutes back. “We looked at the short-term and long-term piece of it. There is vision going ahead of hopefully getting some of those minutes down.”

Brooklyn sits three games back of third place in the East after winning seven of their last 10. The recent success comes with Ben Simmons missing the last three games and Yuta Watanabe missing the last eight. Both are expected to return to the lineup this weekend. T.J. Warren has also entered Brooklyn’s rotation after making his debut in last Friday’s win over Toronto.

Vaughn pointed to the additions when asked how the Nets plan to finally give Durant some rest.

“The fact that we’ll have more bodies to put in the game, more flexibility in what those bodies look like, small and big,” he said. “We haven’t seen Yuta, T.J., Kevin and Nic on the floor at the same time. So what does that look like? Does that decrease some of his minutes? The thought of more bodies back gives us more opportunities to give him relief.”

Brooklyn’s reliance on Kevin Durant was evident during Sunday’s 103-92 loss to the league-leading Celtics. The Nets mustered just 42 second-half points with Durant scoring 18 of them.

Vaughn’s squad will look to gain some breathing room over .500 with reinforcements on the way. The Nets will close out a seven-game homestand against Charlotte and Atlanta before leaving for a four-game road trip this weekend.