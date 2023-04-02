Kevin Garnett still believes there’s a world where Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons returns to the player that he was.

Simmons was recently ruled out by the Nets for the remainder of the 2022-23 season after being diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back.

Having already dealt with a number of injuries during the first half of the season and his mental issues as a whole since his last appearance for the Philadelphia 76ers, many observers believe this is the last we’ve seen of Simmons at the top level.

Garnett hasn’t given up hope yet, though, as he offered some advice to the LSU product.

“I want you go back and find your roots,” the former Nets star said on SHOWTIME Basketball. “Go back and find why you love playing the game… There’s Melo, Cousins at home, Dwight. There’s n— at home that could be in the league. If your heart ain’t in it, it is what it is.

“… I think he got another run in him but it’s gonna have to be Ben Simmons. Not his mom, not none of this collective around him. It’s gotta be him. I want to see dude get back to killing, man. … He got a whole ‘nother f*****g level, bro. It hurts me to see him shut down. … I need to see Ben Simmons in the Summer League. I need to see some summer workouts. … I’m talking about some real life workouts. That’s what this is, that’s what the NBA is.”

Of course, Simmons is still due $78 million over the next two seasons by the Nets, but he could always sit out if he’s not up to the task of playing. Just look at the 2021-22 campaign after all.

But given that massive contract, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Aussie in action again. When he did play this season, he certainly looked a shell of his previous self, averaging just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 42 games.

He did have a promising run in November only for a calf strain to derail things.

Perhaps, things can change for the better if he follows some of Garnett’s advice?