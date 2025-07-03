Clayton Kershaw has officially cemented his name into Los Angeles Dodgers and MLB history. On Wednesday night, the veteran left-hander recorded his 3,000th career strikeout, becoming the 20th pitcher in MLB history to hit the iconic mark.

The moment came in the sixth inning of a dominant outing against the Chicago White Sox, where Kershaw struck out Vinny Capra looking. This milestone adds another legendary chapter to a storied career that has been spent entirely with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Sean Fitzgerald of IdeaStream, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kershaw became just the third pitcher in MLB history to record 3,000 strikeouts with a single franchise, further solidifying his place in Dodgers lore.

“DOTTED ON THE OUTER EDGE OF THE PLATE FOR STRIKE THREE ON PITCH 100!

HISTORY! MADE!!

Kershaw is the 20th in baseball history to reach the marker, only the fourth lefty, and just the third of those 20 to record 3,000 strikeouts with one team.”

The MLB's official page also took to the platform, posting a clip of the moment the southpaw joined the illustrious club.

“CLAYTON KERSHAW 💪 3,000 CAREER STRIKEOUTS!” the caption read.

The video shows pitch No. 100, perfectly placed on the outer edge of the plate, as Capra was frozen by history in motion.

Kershaw now joins legends like Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, and Pedro Martinez in the exclusive Hall of Fame pitchers discussion. He’s just the fourth left-handed pitcher to reach the milestone, trailing only Randy Johnson, Steve Carlton, and CC Sabathia in total career strikeouts among southpaws. His career ERA of 2.51 ranks among the best in the 3000-strikeout club.

At 37, Kershaw’s longevity and resilience continue to inspire. After undergoing surgeries last fall, he returned in May and has steadily climbed the ranks. With 216 wins, three Cy Young Awards, and two World Series titles already under his belt, the 3000 strikeouts milestone only enhances an already first-ballot Hall of Fame resume.

As MLB evolves and complete-game pitchers become rarer, Kershaw’s accomplishment stands out. Among active pitchers, only Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer share this elite company. Few others are even close.

Kershaw’s 3,000th strikeout isn’t just a number—it’s a testament to nearly two decades of dominance, consistency, and class in a Dodgers uniform.