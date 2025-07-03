The Miami Dolphins are looking for a fresh start to rejuvenate their roster after trading star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

Ramsey didn't hide his displeasure with the Dolphins, as the team missed the playoffs last season with a middling 8-9 record. To add to that, Miami hasn't advanced past the Wild Card round since 2000.

With the exit of Ramsey, fourth-year cornerback Kader Kohou is expected to take on a much bigger role for the Dolphins. He is looking to follow up on a strong campaign last year, wherein he allowed just 191 total receiving yards on 64 targets, according to a report from Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

In the same report, the 26-year-old Kohou expressed that he's ready to fill the void left by Ramsey.

”I have to step up and be a leader in the room and show the younger guys how we want our unit to be, just like they did with me,” said Kohou. “Jalen Ramsey, X (Xavien Howard), Jordan Poyer showed me the way. You don’t always have to talk. You can lead by example.”

He, however, also acknowledged that it won't be a cakewalk, even though he's already one of the more established veterans on the Dolphins.

“It’s going to be a challenge. Being the oldest guy in the room, whether you want it or not, is a little weight on your shoulder because you have to show the other guys. It’s not something I’m not prepared for,” added Kohou, who went undrafted in 2022 after a stellar stint at Texas A&M–Commerce.

Aside from Kohou, fellow cornerbacks Jason Marshall Jr., Artie Burns, and Ethan Bonner are also expected to anchor the Dolphins' defense, which was one of the best in the NFL last season, permitting only 314.3 total yards per outing.

The Dolphins also acquired returning safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the trade with the Steelers.

Safe to say, there's renewed optimism in Miami heading into the new season, as the team aims to finally move out of mediocrity and make a deep run in the playoffs.