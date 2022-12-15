By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

At this point, it’s safe to say that Kyrie Irving has had his fair share of controversies throughout what has been a very colorful career. In fact, one could argue that the Brooklyn Nets superstar has had more than his fill in terms of all the drama a player should have in his tenure as a professional.

Be that as it may, one thing you cannot question Kyrie for is his commitment. Nets head coach Jacque Vaugh recently revealed that Irving has been “extremely engaged” of late, and this is something that has seemed to rub off on his teammates (via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post). The seven-time All-Star has made some questionable decisions in the past — some more recent than others — but when it comes to his basketball, Kyrie is always going to be all-in.

There’s no denying that Irving has been integral in the Nets’ recent hot streak. This team has now won four straight games and eight in their last nine. Throughout this run, Kyrie has led by example. He’s demonstrated his commitment to winning at all costs, with the 30-year-old hustling hard and diving for loose balls.

“Jacque’s made it very clear that if you’re not playing hard enough, you’re going to hear about it,” Irving said after Monday’s win over the Washington Wizards. “We’ve got guys on the bench that are willing to go out and do those things. It makes you take advantage of the time you’re out there.”

Jacque Vaugh has clearly left an impression on this team and it is clear that Kyrie has bought in on his coach’s philosophy. Everything seems to be smooth sailing for the Nets right now, and so long as there is a sustained sense of harmony within and around the squad, the sky is definitely going to be the limit for them.