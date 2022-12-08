By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter.

Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly posted a cryptic tweet after news broke that Nike had officially decided to terminate his contract. He took pleasure in the fact that he’s now “free” — a notion that he has now doubled down on during the Nets’ Wednesday matchup against the Charlotte Hornets:

Kyrie Irving is Wearing The Kyrie 3 Raygun with a Piece of Tape Covering the Nike Sign that says “I Am Free” #Netsworldpic.twitter.com/84UPsnNaTM — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) December 8, 2022

Kyrie decided to tape up the Nike logo on his shoe. He took it a step further by placing the word “I am free” over the logo. That’s savage. Irving clearly isn’t sweating the fact that the biggest sportswear manufacturer on the planet just decided to drop him from their roster.

Nike’s decision to cut ties with Kyrie Irving actually came as a bit of a surprise for some. Nike initially suspended their deal with the Nets guard at the height of his scandal. Everything eventually died down and Irving eventually apologized for his actions. It felt like the basketball world had already forgiven Irving for what he did, but apparently, Nike did not see it that way.

For what it’s worth, reports also quickly came out that Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is now in line to have his first shoe released by Nike in the near future. It appears that Nike did not take too long before replacing the embattled Kyrie Irving.