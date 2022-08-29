Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has the reputation of being one of the most misunderstood individuals in the NBA. Well, he isn’t doing himself any favors every time he talks about the most mind-boggling things. This was exactly the case for the enigmatic point guard on Sunday.

Irving went full galaxy brain with a tweet that, let’s just say, isn’t exactly the easiest one to comprehend:

“HUMANITY is at war. Which side are you on? The TRUTH vs The Lie Fear And GOD to do not operate in the same space,” Kyrie wrote in his tweet.

And GOD to do not operate in the same space. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) August 28, 2022

I honestly have no idea what he’s talking about here. I don’t think it has anything to do with basketball. After all, Kyrie himself has made it abundantly clear on multiple occasions that he is of the belief that there are a lot of things that are much bigger than basketball.

I’m not even sure if I should even make an attempt to try and explain what the Nets superstar is trying to express here. Quite frankly, even if I did, I don’t think I would be able to do a very good job at trying to interpret Kyrie’s wise words here. I wouldn’t do it any justice, that’s for sure.

So, if anyone out there wants to take a stab at it, then please be my guest. What I can say for sure, though, is that Kyrie Irving is unlike any other NBA player out there.