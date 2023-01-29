Kyrie Irving had the basketball world buzzing after another eye-popping performance on Saturday as the Brooklyn Nets took down their bitter cross-town rivals, the New York Knicks, 122-115. Irving went off again with another heroic fourth-quarter performance, scoring 21 out of his 32 points in the fourth quarter.

That’s now nine straight victories for the Nets over the Knicks as Brooklyn continues to dominate this age-old rivalry. For his part, however, Kyrie is just taking it all as it is:

“If the NBA calls it rivalry week, then it’s a rivalry,” Irving said, via CBS News.

Irving finished the game with 32 points on 12-of-27 shooting, to go along with six rebounds, nine assists, and two steals. The Nets star also drained five triples in the ballgame as he continues to dominate sans Kevin Durant.

After the win, Kyrie did admit that he enjoys these Nets vs. Knicks rivalry games, but at the end of the day, it’s just all about winning for him:

“For me, I love beating the Knicks and playing against them, but all in all, it’s just about the objective and that’s to win the ballgame,” Irving said. “Nothing personal.”

In spite of Kyrie Irving’s heroics, however, the Nets haven’t exactly fared well without Kevin Durant in the picture. Saturday’s win was Brooklyn’s first victory in their last three games, following tough losses against the Philadelphia 76ers and the lowly Detroit Pistons.

The Nets have struggled with KD sidelined but to his defense, Kyrie has been absolutely balling out of late.