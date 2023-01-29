Kyrie Irving got the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy after his fourth quarter eruption powered the Brooklyn Nets to victory over their hometown rivals, New York Knicks.

When it looked like the Knicks were on the verge of making a comeback after erasing a 19-point deficit in the game, Irving took over and completely erased all hopes of the Knicks. After scoring just 11 points in the first three quarters–even laying an egg in the third–Irving exploded for 21 in the final period to complete the Nets’ 122-115 win.

Irving finished with 32 points, going 8-of-15 overall (including 4-of-7 from deep) in the fourth quarter of the contest. He also had six rebounds, nine assists and two steals throughout the match as he saved Brooklyn in the absence of Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.

Of course all of NBA Twitter was impressed by what he did, with fans heaping praise on another noteworthy performance from the highly controversial guard.

Hes different in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/mVsUezfJOs — MarcusJohns25 (@MarcusJohns25) January 29, 2023

This is exactly why you can't cancel this guy. You can't deny his greatness to his craft. You don't have to idolize this guy, but respect his game. — goose.kylo⚡ (@goosekylo) January 29, 2023

Kyrie Irving’s Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was in attendance during the game, and the two even shared a moment prior to tip-off. Sure enough, it’s safe to assume the legendary tactician was impressed by what he witnessed from Kyrie.

Coach K watching Kyrie pic.twitter.com/ubFpjt58pe — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 29, 2023

Here are other reactions on Kyrie Irving’s epic performance in the battle of New York:

Kyrie Irving you sexy man 😉 pic.twitter.com/7m7ZzP2EVW — Sarah in Pinstripes 💙⚾️👨🏻‍⚖️ (@citygirlsarita_) January 29, 2023

The Nets have been struggling in the absence of Durant, having even lost their last two games prior to Saturday. With that said, it’s certainly incredible to see Irving lead the team to a win and keep them within the Top 4 of the Eastern Conference.

Sue enough, Irving has earned all the recognition he’s getting.