The Brooklyn Nets are currently trying to weather the storm amid Kevin Durant’s knee injury that has him sidelined. Luckily for them, they still have a guy named Kyrie Irving on the team. While Durant was putting together an MVP caliber season prior to his injury, Irving was having a strong season of his own. Following the Nets big win on Saturday against the New York Knicks, Irving dropped 21 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter. With the Knicks threatening to steal the game, Irving scored nine of the Nets last 11 points to hold them off. As per the Twitter page StatMuse, Irving has 356 total points in fourth quarter play this season and is averaging 9.4 points in the final quarter of play, good enough for the best in the league.

Most points in the 4th quarter this season: Kyrie Irving – 356 Most PPG in the 4th quarter this season: Kyrie Irving – 9.4 Mr. 4th Quarter pic.twitter.com/pvbGXtkUdV — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 29, 2023

Throughout NBA history, some of the names that come to mind when mentioning the top clutch players in the league are Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and the man dubbed ‘Mr. Clutch,’ Jerry West. In more modern times, it’s probably time to add Kyrie Irving’s name to that list. Irving has always been a player who is unafraid of the big moment and willing to take the big shot as he did in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals when he shut the door on the Golden State Warriors on the road.

This season, Irving is averaging 27.2 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from the three-point line. The Nets are currently 30-19 in in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.