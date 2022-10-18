Kyrie Irving tells wild story of how he literally caught his son during home childbirth

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been receiving plenty of criticism for his personal views but one thing he absolutely did not mind catching was his son — literally. In an interview with Sham Charania of The Athletic, Irving revealed how he played the role of the doula when his wife gave birth to their child recently.

“I was the doula, I was the mid-husband, I was playing every role you could think of,” Kyrie Irving said of the experience he had in helping his wife deliver their son.

Kyrie Irving is definitely feeling inspired after becoming a father again, and he will look to translate that into a great season with the Nets, who are expecting him to play a whole lot more games in the 2022-23 NBA campaign than he did in the last season. Irving played just a total of 29 games in the 2021-22 NBA season mainly because he was not able to play in Brooklyn home games due to his status as an unvaccinated individual against COVID-19.

With Kyrie Irving ready to play a full season for the Nets and with Kevin Durant returning plus the Brooklyn debut of Ben Simmons, the team is hoping that it can go much deeper in the playoffs than their first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics last postseason.

Kyrie Irving, who exercised his 2022-23 player option worth $36.5 million, averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists across 29 games last season.

The Nets open their season this Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans at home.