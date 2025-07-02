The Las Vegas Raiders swung big during the 2025 NFL Draft. Ashton Jeanty launched the new movement in Vegas at No. 6. New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek further bolstered the offensive weaponry.

Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton helped fuel further intrigue for the Raiders' future. Even late round quarterback find Cam Miller has fans envisioning how offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will use his legs and arm.

But it's never too early to think about the next class. Especially with college football starting its own fall camps across the nation.

Spytek will have areas to address on the Raiders after 2025 — regardless of what record Vegas finishes with. Even key positions weren't addressed in the '25 draft. But largely due to the team's clear confidence level for those spots this season.

Regardless, here are a trio of collegiate starts to monitor on the Raiders' side.

Raiders can watch Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State 

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs celebrates a play against Western Michigan.
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes continuously pump out high quality defenders for NFL teams. Downs earned the title of the best 2026 draft prospect in May.

That label doesn't guarantee the safety will become available at No. 1 overall. Or solidify his case as the surefire top pick.

But Downs brings an uncanny skillset that disrupts offenses weekly in multiple ways. He's a deep cover safety with takeaway skills. But hits like a linebacker against the run. Many scouts will liken his game to Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James — the league's most versatile safety.

The Raiders have needed safety help for awhile. Isaiah Pola-Moa re-signed during the offseason. Bringing leadership to the room.

But Downs brings an intimidating presence at safety. The kind that hasn't been seen since a previous revered Buckeye in Silver and Black: The late three-time Pro Bowler Jack Tatum.

South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers is QB to watch

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Joe Barna (43) in the first quarter at Camping World Stadium.
Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The Raiders waited until the 215th selection to grab the North Dakota State star Miller. To pick a QB that low signals the trust Geno Smith will have.

Yet even Miller isn't guaranteed to be the future at QB. The Raiders could entertain using him more for RPO (run pass option) looks — a staple of past Kelly offenses.

LaNorris Sellers enters the picture by virtue of this theory. And due to another reason: Smith's age, as he's entering his late 30s.

Sellers adds another dual-threat wrinkle here. Except scouts are raving over his arm strength. Sellers even became humble enough to turn down an $8 million NIL deal to stay at South Carolina — proving his humility.

But Sellers is garnering top 10 praise for the next draft class. He's even shredding Southeastern Conference defenses. Including combining for three touchdowns against previous No. 10 ranked Texas A&M in that 44-20 rout of the Aggies. He also fired five touchdowns with 353 yards against No. 23 Missouri. Carroll/Spytek and co-owner Tom Brady have their true potential Smith successor to watch out in Columbus.

Miami's Rueben Bain is last prospect to monitor

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (center left) and defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (left) tackle California Golden Bears running back Jaivian Thomas (center right) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby is all in. But he'll need help down the road.

There's none better than Rueben Bain. One of the nation's best at executing speed-to-power moves on defense.

The Miami Hurricanes star brings length and relentless energy on his side of the trenches. He delivered six tackles behind the line for a 10-3 team last season.

Bain can even convince defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to slide him inside. Bain attacked from the “B” gap on 72 plays a year ago according to Pro Football Focus. This adds help for Christian Wilkins and Adam Butler too.

The silver and black deals with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and now Bo Nix for a combined six games a year. They'll need to get younger and larger in the trenches. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Bain is worth monitoring for the national title contender.

